Make East Midnapore free from clutches of the 'gaddars': Mamata

Contai: Promising a thorough probe into the alleged irregularities in co-operative banks—whose top positions were once held by Suvendu Adhikari—Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Sunday, without naming anyone, said make East Midnapore free from clutches of the 'gaddars'. While addressing a rally here—just a stone's throw from turncoat BJP leader Suvendu's residence—Banerjee alleged that she had heard the 'gaddars' had amassed wealth around Rs 5,000 crore.



Blaming herself for not having recognised the true nature of the 'traitor' (an indirect reference to Suvendu), Banerjee said: "You know that I am basically a big fool. The reason being I had not even understood the qualities of the 'gaddar' to loot people and they made crores of rupees. I do not know the exact amount but as Jyotirmoy Kar (TMC candidate from South Kanthi Assembly constituency) said it is around a whopping Rs 5,000 crore."

Hinting at massive corruption in several cooperative banks in East Midnapore including Contai, she said: "Jyotirmoy da is our political guru and deeply involved with cooperative movement. There will be a thorough probe in connection with all irregularities, they have done in cooperatives."

Banerjee, however, did not name the Adhikaris even once while addressing her gathering. "We had requested a large number of teachers in the state. But, I do not execute the same. It is the gaddar who did it. Just ask who has taken how much. Narendra Modi you raise allegations of corruption against Trinamool Congress. But the 'gaddar' is 'sardar' (chief) of all thieves," she said.

Banerjee also recalled how she was restricted from visiting different places of Midnapore as the area was being controlled by one "particular (Adhikari) family." She announced that she would construct her own small tiled-roof house on the bank of river Haldi. She also said she would stay in Nandigram for a year.

"There was a time when everything used to take place in Nandigram as per the wish of the "gaddars". They did not let Nirbed Roy win an election here. Sudharshan Ghosh Dastidar was not allowed to win despite being an MLA.

They used to run an autocracy here. But, I would like to say that those days have come to an end as people never support a gaddar," she remarked.