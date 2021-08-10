Make a holistic region-specific plan to prevent further damage due to floods: Mamata urges PM

Kolkata: A day before her visit to flood -hit Ghatal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to urgently develop a holistic region specific plan to prevent any further damage due to flood as areas including Udaynarayanpur, Bagnan, Khanakul and Ghatal is facing the unfortunate condition of flood owing to huge releases of water from the DVC dams.



Banerjee posted a video of the aerial view of flood affected areas that she shot while reaching Jhargram by chopper.

"The entire region is flooded, precious lives lost. I have already written to the Hon'ble Prime Minister and would urge him to take cognizance of this issue and urgently develop a holistic region specific plan to prevent any further damage," Banerjee said.

The Chief Minister will be visiting flood-affected Khanakul on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister wrote to farmers in the state mentioning that whatever a section of farmers of Bengal are getting is the outcome of her fight to let them get the benefit. She further stated that they are receiving much less than each of their legitimate due of Rs 18,000 of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN). In the letter (dated August 7) her government timely enrolled their names to help them get the benefits of PM-Kisan.

This comes on the day the Prime Minister released around Rs 828 crore for 23.77 lakh farmers across the country.