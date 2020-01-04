Makaut to launch diploma course on Archaeology
Kolkata: Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (Makaut) is set to launch a new certification and diploma course on Archaeology.
By studying this course, students will better understand how and why human behaviour has changed over time.
Makaut is also going to host a seminar in February 2020 on 'Heritage of Bengal' so that students can get a piece of detailed knowledge about the course and find interest in studying the subject, said officials.
The one year PG Diploma in Archaeology is of 400 hours. One year diploma course in Archaeological Conservation and Restoration will be of 400 Hours.
While, Certificate course for 90 days in Conservation, Restoration and Antiquarian Law of 120 Hours duration.
These courses will be very useful for those students who will go for job in Conservation and Restoration/ Archaeology/Geology/Anthropology by Government/semi-government departments/NGO's in India or abroad/ Universities.
A senior member of the State Heritage Commission said as the interest to preserve old structures is going up, youths with professional background could assist the commission in identifying and conserving the old structures and monuments.
