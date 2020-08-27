Makaut takes measures to enroll students from abroad

Kolkata: Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (Makaut) has asked for the database of foreign students and those from other states who have returned to West Bengal during the prevailing COVID situation from the Airports Authority of India (AAI). The university is trying to contact these students with the intention of welcoming them in pursuing their studies in their home state.



"We believe that quite a good number of students pursuing higher studies abroad or in other states have returned to their native place in Bengal during the COVID-19 pandemic situation. We are trying to contact them individually so that the scope of education can be extended in our university or our affiliated colleges. We have asked for the database of these students from AAI," said Partha Pratim Lahiri, Registrar of Makaut.

Makaut has set up an expert committee to consider the applications of such interested students. "Our experts will be mapping the syllabus that they have been following in their respective colleges so that they can adjust with the curriculum, here," a senior university official said.

Makaut has also allowed the option of partial payment amounting to Rs 15,000 at the time of admission in professional courses including Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA) or Master of Business Management.

The move comes considering the financial hardships that a section of students' might face in the current pandemic situation.