MAKAUT observes National Science Day
Kolkata: The Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT) celebrated the National Science Day intending to spread a message on the importance of science and its applications among the student fraternity.
The theme of the programme was 'Women In Science' and was held at the university's main campus at Haringhata.
The varsity exhibited innovative projects created by its student community. The programme was inaugurated by omen faculty members.
Every year on February 28, India celebrates National Science Day to remember famous scientist CV Raman. The university also arranged for some conventional award ceremony.
Different promising projects were displayed by the students to the EKTA incubation centre for start-up assistance and mentoring.
The main intention of organising the event was to encourage the entrepreneurial spirit among the students and alumni community by providing a launching platform to the community in EXPLORA-2020 to display their technical talent and demonstrate their innovative ideas.
The students from different institutions were present over there to showcase their talent through this programme.
The function was guided by a chain of experts from different fields who presented their views and ideas which will help the students in the upcoming years.
The faculty members of all affiliated colleges were present at the event to motivate the students of their respective institution regarding the same.
