Majority of pass-outs' want to pursue career in research & higher studies

Kolkata: Majority of the toppers of Madhyamik examination this year wants to pursue higher studies or research rather than pursue a career in engineering or be a doctor.



Atleast 84 candidates feature in the ten positions as per the merit list of the Madhyamik examination.

Aritra Pal who has ranked 1st with 694 marks from Memari Vidyasagar Memorial Institution in East Burdwan wants to pursue research in Mathematics in Chemistry. "I knew that I would get good marks but I never dreamt of becoming first," said Aritra who spends most of his leisure hours in painting or reading books.

A resident of Sree Durga Palli of Memari, Aritra has been a good student all along his career.

Sayantan Garai who has come second with 693 marks from Onda High School, Bankura wants to be a scientist in future.

"Physics is my favourite subject and I want to pursue it at the higher level. My father has mentored me in all the science subjects," said Sayantan who prefers to play cricket and read story books during his spare time. Avik Das of Katwa Kashiram Das Institution, East Burdwan has shared the second position with Sayantan who wants to become a doctor and work for the betterment of the society.

Soumya Pathak who has bagged the third position from – Kenduadihi High School wants to be an IAS officer in future. Debasmita Mahapatra, the first among the girls and ranked third with 690 marks from Bhawanichawk High School, East Midnapore wants to pursue studies with science in future.

Aritra Maity from Rahara Ramkrishna Mission, North 24-Parganas who has also ranked third wants to be a researcher with Physics in future. In his leisure hours Aritra prefers to read books including adventure stories.