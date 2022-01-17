Major train accident averted

KOLKATA: A major accident was averted after a damaged fishplate was detected on the railway track near Bamongachi railway station, early on Sunday morning.



The incident took place around 5:30 am when Down Duttapukur-Sealdah local was moving towards Barasat from Bamongachi. Suddenly, the loco pilot and guard of the train felt a massive jerk following which the train was stopped. Hearing the loud noise, local people rushed to the spot and found the fishplate of the track was broken.

The guard and loco pilot of the train also saw the broken fishplate and informed the control room.

Immediately, railway staff were sent to the spot. After attaching a new fishplate, movement of trains was allowed on the Down railway track.