Major towns of North Bengal under complete lockdown

Darjeeling: The Darjeeling District Task Force on Covid-19 met on Wednesday evening thereby declaring a total lockdown in the Siliguri Municipal area from July 16 for a week.

Talking to media persons after the meeting tourism minister Gautam Deb stated "Owing to the spiking of the number of Covid-19 positive cases it has been decided that the 47 wards of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation will maintain complete lockdown from 7 am on Thursday for a week. Only essential commodities and services will be allowed."

Along with this some parts of Matigarah and Champasari along with the containment zones will also be under total lock down, added the Minister.

Meanwhile Jalpaiguri town is observing a lockdown from 5pm on Wednesday and will continue till July 19. Raigunj will also observe a lock down till July 19.

Malda town is also observing total lockdown which will continue till July 19. Cooch Behar will observe a total lockdown from July 16.