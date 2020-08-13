Major reshuffle: State rejigs as many as 22 IPS officers

Kolkata: In a major reshuffle in the IPS cadre in Bengal and officers of West Bengal Police Service (WBPS), as many as 23 officers have been given new postings.



The deputy commissioner of police (headquarters) of Howrah Police Commissionerate has been changed.

Dyutiman Bhattacharya, who was the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of the Second Battalion of Kolkata Armed Police (KAP), has been made the DC (Headquarters) of

Howrah Police Commissionerate replacing Priyabrata Roy who became the DC of the second battalion of the KAP. Joy Tudu, who was Commanding Officer (CO) of the 11 th battalion of the State

Armed Police (SAP), has been made the DC of Zone I (East) of Siliguri Police Commissionerate replacing Nima

Norbu Bhutia, who became the CO of 11 th battalion of the SAP.

IPS officer of 2014 batch Nidhi Rani, who was on compulsory waiting in the rank of Superintendent of Police, has been made the Vice principal of Swami Vivekananda State Police Academy.

These apart posting of 16 IPS and WBPS officers have been changed after several of them were promoted to higher rank.

Surya Pratap Yadav who was the DC, Bidhannagar zone of Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate has been posted as the DC, Headquarters in the same unit.

Additional SP of Alipurduar, Khandbahale Umesh Ganpat has been made the DC, Bidhannagar.

Also Additional SP (Rural) of Howrah Rural Police has been posted as SP of state Special Task Force in Siliguri.