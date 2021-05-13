Major reshuffle in state IAS, IPS cadre

Kolkata: The state on Wednesday witnessed a major reshuffle in the IAS and IPS cadre including the change of Birbhum's District Magistrate (DM).



Bidhan Chandra Ray becomes the new DM of Birbhum replacing DP Karnam, who becomes the Director of the MSME directorate with additional charge of Managing Director (MD) of Biswa Bangla Corporation. Nikhil Nirmal, who was the Director of MSME directorate with additional charge of Director Textiles Directorate and MD Biswa Bangla Corporation will continue as Director Textiles.

Among other IAS officers, Dhaval Jain has once again been made the Commissioner of Howrah Municipal Corporation and he will also have the additional charge of Howrah's Additional District Magistrate (ADM). He was posted as MD of Paschimbanga Agri Marketing Corporation. Jain replaced Abhishek Tiwari, who became the Joint Secretary of the state Health department. Partha Ghosh, who was DM Nadia, became the MD of Paschimbanga Agri Marketing Corporation. At the same time, Vishal Garg, who was Inspector General of Police (IGP) of North Bengal, has been brought back to the Kolkata Police as its Additional Commissioner of Police. Shrihari Pandey, who was in compulsory waiting, has been made Deputy Commissioner (DC) of the North Zone of Barrackpore Police Commissionerate.

Devendra Prakash Singh, who was CP Siliguri Police Commissionerate, became the IGP North Bengal. Sabyasachi Raman Mishra, who was Joint CP of Siliguri Police Commissionerate became the DIG CIF. Anjali Singh, who was SRP Siliguri, becomes CO of State Armed Police's Second Battalion. Pradeep Kumar Yadav has been given the charge of SP of the Special Task Force (STF) of the state police while Dhritiman Sarkar will continue as DC of the Kolkata Police's Combat Battalion.