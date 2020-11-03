Major reshuffle in IAS cadre

Kolkata: In a major reshuffle in the IAS cadre in Bengal, district magistrates (DM) of seven districts have been changed on Monday.



Shashank Sethi has been made the new district magistrate of Darjeeling replacing Ponnambalam S who has been made the joint secretary of Land and Land Reforms department.

The new DM of Birbhum is Vijay Bharti replacing Moumita Godara Basu who has become the DM of Jalpaiguri. Abhishek Kumar, who was DM Jalpaiguri, has become the Joint Secretary of the Higher Education Department. Sumit Gupta has become the new DM of

North 24-Parganas replacing Chaitali Chakraborty who has been made the special secretary of the Home and Hill Affairs department.

The new DM of East Midnapore is Vibhu Goel replacing Partha Ghosh who has been sent to Nadia as its new DM. While Abhijit Mukherjee has been made the DM of Purulia replacing Rahul Majumder, who has been made joint secretary of the Chief Minister's Office.

Vivek Kumar, Principal Secretary of the Environment Department, has been given the additional charge of Chairman West Bengal Valuation Board. Similarly, IAS officer of 1990 batch A Subbiah, who is the Principal Secretary of Backward Classes Welfare Department and Managing Director of West Bengal Essential Commodities Supply Corporation, has been given the additional charge of Midnapore Division.

IAS officer of 1998 batch Vandana Yadav has been given the additional charge of Secretary of PE and IR department. At present she is the secretary of Industry, Commerce and Enterprises Department with additional charge of Managing Director of West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC).

At the same time, Pritha Sarkar, who was the Secretary in Industry, Commerce and Enterprises Department, has become the Commissioner of Presidency Division.