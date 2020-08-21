Major reshuffle: As many as 36 WBCS officers transferred

Kolkata: In a major reshuffle of WBCS cadre, posting of 36 Block Development Officers (BDO) including Deputy Magistrates have been transferred on Wednesday.

Tribhwan Nath, BDO of Baduria block in North 24- Parganas has been made the Deputy Magistrate and Deputy Collector (Headquarters) of Cooch Behar.

He will be replaced by Suparna Biswas who was posted in Cooch Behar. The BDO of Hingalganj in North 24-Parganas block, Soumya Ghosh has been made the BDO of Chandrokona II block in West Midnapore. He will replace Saswata Prakash Lahiri who has been posted to Hingalganj.Bipratim Basak who was holding the post of BDO, Kultali in South 24-Parganas, has been posted as the BDO of Ramnagar II block in East Midnapore. He will be replaced by Birendra Adhikari who was on probation as Deputy Magistrate and Deputy Collector of North 24 Parganas.

All the officers have been instructed to join their new place of posting soon. The BDOs who are at present on maternity leave have been asked to report to the P and AR Department after completion of the leave period.