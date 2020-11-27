Major power cut at Kolkata airport

Kolkata: A major power cut took place at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport in Kolkata on Thursday evening leaving the terminal building in the dark for almost four hours. However flight services were not disrupted as the power in the Air Traffic Control (ATC) building was active. The runway was also functioning normally as no disruption took place there.

According to the NSCBI Airport Director, Kaushik Bhattacharjee, the power disruption took place after a CESC cable line was accidentally cut off during construction of Bimanbandar

to Barasat metro project by the Rail Vikash Nigam Limited (RVNL) around 6 pm on Thursday. Immediately CESC was informed. Within a short period of time, engineers from the CESC started restoration work. Around 9:30 pm, the power supply was restored.

Sources informed that the matter will be discussed with the metro authority as such an incident could have led to major services disruption.