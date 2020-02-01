Major fire in plastic godown, no casualties

Kolkata: A major fire gutted a plastic godown at Chowbhaga under Anandapur police station area on early Saturday morning. Eleven fire tenders were pressed into service that extinguished the fire in an hour.



A few residents of the slum adjacent to the plastic factory first noticed that a thick column of black smoke was coming out from the godown and raised an alarm.

The slum dwellers came out of their houses apprehending that the fire may spread further as they knew that the godown was stacked with inflammable article. They informed the fire department and eleven tenders were pressed into service to ensure that the flames get arrested on a priority basis and does not spread.

A senior official of the state Fire and Emergency Services department said that the godown was full of plastic and rubber so they ensured that the flames do not spread to the adjacent slum. "There was plastic materials just outside the factory so there was every chance for the fire to spread, " a senior Fire department official said.