Major fire breaks out at Taltala warehouse, none injured

Kolkata: A major fire broke out at a warehouse full of plywood on Monday night in Taltala on S N Banerjee Road. The fire was doused using 19 fire tenders, after almost six hours. However, no one was injured in the incident.



According to sources, on Monday at around 9 pm, locals saw smoke coming out of a warehouse in Taltala. Sensing danger, occupants of the two-storey building were alerted. Soon the flames became visible from outside.

Immediately, vehicular movement was stopped and fire brigade was informed. Within 10 minutes, 10 fire tenders were pressed into action. But as the warehouse was full of inflammable material such as plywood and paint, the blaze took a devastating shape.

Occupants of the other buildings became panic-stricken and evacuated the buildings. Renowned doctor Subir Dutta, who owns a pathological centre at his house, was also evacuated.

Though firefighters were trying to control the fire by spraying water surrounding the gutted warehouse, they failed as the intensity of the fire was beyond their control. Later, nine more fire tenders were sent to join the fleet.

After getting the news, Fire minister Sujit Bose visited the spot and supervised the work. At around 2 am on Monday night, the fire was brought under control. Later, firefighters kept on spraying water to douse the fire completely.

At around 4 pm, the fire was completely extinguished. It is suspected that the fire had broken out due to short circuit. Fire brigade officials may visit the spot to find out whether the warehouse had permission from the department and civic body.

Fire brigade officials will also check whether any fire extinguisher or other fire management system was there or not. If any flaw is found, fire brigade authorities may lodge a complaint against the owner of the warehouse.