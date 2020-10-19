Major fire breaks out at Chadni Chowk area

Kolkata: A major fire broke out at the LIC building in Chandni Chowk area within just 32 hours of the fire

incident in a residential building on Ganesh Chandra Avenue where two persons have died.

On Sunday around 3 am, the fire broke out at the canteen of the LIC building on the fourth floor. Three of the canteen staff were sleeping at that moment. Some security persons of the building saw smoke spreading inside the building and informed Bowbazar police station. Fire brigade was also informed.

Within a few minutes five fire tenders were pressed into action. Fire fighters along with Disaster Management Group (DMG) personnel rescued the three canteen staff while others were trying to douse the flames. After almost one and half hours the fire was controlled.

The injured trio was rushed to SSKM Hospital where they have been admitted. Locals claimed that they heard sounds of cylinder

blasts following which the fire spread. It may be mentioned that on Friday night around 10 pm, a massive fire had broken out at a residential building on Ganesh Chandra Avenue.

An elderly woman and a 14-year-old boy died in the incident. The fire was

controlled after almost 12 hours.