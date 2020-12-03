Major fire at Hatibagan food stall

Kolkata: A major fire had broken out at a roadside fast food stall on Tuesday night at Hatibagan creating panic among the local residents.



Around 10 pm on Tuesday, local residents and some shop owners spotted smoke coming out of a closed fast food stall near the Town School. Before they could react, the stall was ablaze. Within minutes the stall was gutted. Immediately the fire brigade and police were informed. Four fire tenders were pressed into action within a few moments.

Meanwhile the fire had spread to another shop adjacent to it and a LPG cylinder exploded. The intensity of the fire became so high that it almost reached the height of a three storied building. A few electrical wires were also damaged. To prevent any untoward incident, the power supply in the area was disconnected. After almost two hours the fire was controlled. No one was hurt in the incident.