Major fire at Burrabazar, 15 fire tenders at spot

Kolkata: A major fire broke out at a godown of chemicals in Burrabazar area on Monday evening. No casualty was reported in the blaze as firefighters evacuated the building.

At around 7:30 pm, the fire broke out on the first floor of a four storied building located at 12, Bonfield Lane. Immediately police and fire brigade were informed. Initially five fire tenders were pressed into action. But later ten more fire tenders were sent to join the fleet.

Chairman, Board of Administrators of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), Firhad Hakim rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation. He said: "The cause of fire can be ascertained only after the forensic examination. Police will also conduct a probe to find out whether the permissions and documents were in order."

According to sources, chemicals were stored in the godown for sanitiser manufacturing. As the chemicals are inflammable, the fire took a bad shape within moments. Though fire fighters were able to control the fire on the first floor where it had broken out but by then the flames had reached a rakhi manufacturing factory on the second floor as well. However, Hakim assured that no one was trapped there and the area is not a residential one. But the area is vulnerable because of narrow and congested streets. Till last news came in, fire fighters had control the fire and cooling process was underway.