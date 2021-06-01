Major bureaucratic reshuffle in state

Kolkata: Following the direction of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to reduce wok pressure on administrative heads of crucial departments for better and faster execution of projects, senior IAS officer Naveen Prakash to continue only as the additional chief secretary (ACS) of the Public Works Department (PWD).

He was earlier the ACS of both the PWD and the Irrigation and Waterways department.

Prabhat Kumar Mishra has been given the charge of Principal Secretary of the Irrigation and Waterways Departnent and he will also continue as the Principal Secretary of Water Resources Investigation and Development Department besides being the Project Director of ADMI Project.

IAS officer of 1989 batch Atri Bhattacharya, who was Director General of the Administrative Training Institute (ATI), has become the ACS of the Fisheries Department. The ACS of the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department with additional charge of Commissioner of Jalpaiguri Division, AR Bardhan, has been given the additional charge of ACS Animal Resources Development department. Roshni Sen, who is Principal Secretary of Mass Education Extension and Library Services Department, has been given the additional charge of Member Secretary, West Bengal Pollution Control Board in the rank of Principal Secretary. Pritha Sarkar, who is Commissioner of the

Presidency Division, has been given the additional charge of Secretary of the Self Help Group and Self Employment Department.

Jagdish Prasad Meena, sho was Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department, has been posted as secretary in the Chief Minister's Office. mpost