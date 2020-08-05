Major blast in abandoned house at Ilambazar in Birbhum

Kolkata: Tension cropped up at Ilambazar in Birbhum after a major blast took place inside an abandoned house on Tuesday morning.



According to sources, on Tuesday morning locals of Jalalnagar area in Ilambazar got panicked after a blast took place inside an abandoned house.

The house belonged to a person identified as Kasem Ali who died several years ago. Since then the house was abandoned.

After the blast police rushed to the spot and found the portion of the house had collapsed due to the intensity of the

blast.

Later the Criminal Investigation Department was informed.

Few hours later the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad reached the spot and conducted a search. It is suspected that miscreants had been using the said abandoned house as their hideout and had stored explosives.