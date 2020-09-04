Majerhat Bridge undergoes bearing & load testing

Kolkata: The state Public Works Department (PWD) along with the Railway authorities jointly carried out bearing and load testing of Majerhat Bridge.



The bearing and load testing was conducted on Wednesday. The bearing testing was carried out in morning while the load testing of the under construction bridge took place in the evening. According to the sources, engineers had taken a detailed stock of the ongoing work of the bridge. Preliminarily they have expressed their satisfaction with the progress of the work, but a detailed report in this connection is yet to come. In a bid to give respite to people, the state government had ensured continuation of work following relaxations given during the lockdown.

A major portion of the Majerhat Bridge had collapsed on September 4 in 2018.

Later, the state government had decided to bring down the entire structure and to construct a new one in its place.

The state government always remains in touch with the railway authorities to ensure fast completion of the project with all necessary clearances in place.