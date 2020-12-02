Majerhat Bridge set to be rechristened Jai Hind Bridge

Kolkata: Paying tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced of naming the newly constructed cable-stayed bridge as "Jai Hind Bridge".



"We are going to organise a year long programme to celebrate the 125 th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. The beginning of the same is taking place by naming the Majerhat

Bridge as Jai Hind Bridge," Banerjee said.

She further said that all the community centres run by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) were also named after the slogan of INA.

Banerjee will be inaugurating the newly constructed bridge adjacent to Majerhat railway Station on December 3.

It may be mentioned that the state government had accused the railways for delay in giving various clearances that led to a delay in completion of the construction of the bridge at least by nine months. BJP even tried to politicise the issue. But Trinamool Congress gave a benefitting reply by holding counter rallies near the bridge.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also announced setting up of seven more POCSO Courts in the state. The decision had been taken in the cabinet meeting held at Nabanna on Tuesday. "We have decided to set up 40 POCSO Courts in Bengal. Already four have been set up and seven more will be set up," Banerjee said.