Majerhat Bridge gets clearance to open

Kolkata: The state Public Works Department officials have given their clearances to open Majerhat Bridge for public following final inspection that was carried out on Wednesday.

Sources said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to inaugurate the cable stayed bridge that was constructed replacing the old one that had collapsed on September 4 in 2018.

"Now only a certain formalities are left. Today only the PWD officials went for inspection. We are yet to get any communication from the end of the railways in this connection," said a senior state government officer.

He added that now it is only a matter of few more days for allowing plying of vehicles on the bridge.

All aspects including

load bearing capacity and wind bearing capacity have been thoroughly inspected by the engineers on Wednesday during the series of inspections that took place in the past one month.