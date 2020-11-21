Majerhat Bridge: Final inspection on Nov 25

Kolkata: The state Public Works Department (PWD) officials and railway authorities will conduct the final inspection of Majerhat Bridge on November 25 when the date of its opening for traffic



movement is likely to be finalised.

According to a senior state government official, the work of the bridge is complete and the load testing of the same is also being carried out.

The stability of the structure has been monitored during the load test when both empty and fully loaded trucks were taken on the bridge.

Experts have monitored all aspects of the bridge during the load test.

The load of the bridge without any vehicle over it was also properly assessed along with the stress-bearing capacity of the cable-stayed bridge. Engineers have also assessed the wind-bearing capacity of the newly constructed structure above railway tracks.

"The final inspection of the bridge will be conducted on November 25 and it is expected that the date, when the bridge will be thrown open, may get decided soon after

the final inspection," the official said.

Majerhat Bridge had collapsed on September 4 in 2018 cutting off the link between a major part of south Kolkata and the central business district.

Meanwhile, the state PWD minister Aroop Biswas will be holding a high level meeting on December 1 to review the

progress of different works that the department is implementing.

Chief Engineer of the department's Social Sector, chief engineer of south, west and north zone, joint secretary of PWD (roads) along with all superintending engineers of all circles and executive engineer of all divisions will be attending the meeting.