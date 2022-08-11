Maintenance work of Santragachi Bridge to start after Puja: Min

KOLKATA: The state Public Works Department (PWD) will take up maintenance-related repair work of the Santragachi Bridge in Howrah soon after the Durga Puja. By which time, the Tala Bridge in North Kolkata is expected to be thrown open for traffic movement.

State PWD minister Pulak Roy chaired a review meeting on the status of the various bridges under his department where the issue of Santragachi Bridge was raised. Considering the heavy volume of traffic movement in the bridge, the state does not want to impose restrictions on this bridge immediately as the Tala Bridge is under construction.

"We need to take up major maintenance work of Santragachi Bridge. Heavy vehicles may be diverted via Nivedita Setu for which availing services of Tala Bridge will be important. So we want to complete construction work of Tala Bridge in a quick time," a senior official of the PWD department said.

According to sources in the PWD department, the Tala Bridge spanning across 800 metre will predominantly be a cable-stayed bridge.