Maintenance work: ER cancels few trains

KOLKATA: Eastern Railway had canceled a few trains due to re-girdering of bridge, traffic and power block.

"For re-girdering of Bridge No. 397, there will be 660 minutes ( 07:00 am to 6:00 pm) Traffic and Power Block in Down Line between Tildanga and Bonidanga. 360 minutes (08:00 am to 2:00 pm) Traffic Block and 660 minutes (07:00 am to 6:00 pm) Power Block in UP Line between Tildanga and Bonidanga have been planned on June 20, 2021 (Sunday)," said an official of Eastern Railway.

Consequently 03053/03054 (Howrah-Radhikapur-Howrah Special) journey commencing on June 20, 2021 will remain cancelled. 03173 (Sealdah - Agartala Special) journey commencing on June 20, 2021 will be diverted via Nalhati-Gosaingram-Poradanga-New Farakka with stoppage at Nalhati station. 02262 (Haldibari - Kolkata Special) journey commencing on June 20,

2021 will be diverted via New Farakka-Poradanga-Nalhati-Rampurhat with stoppage at Nalhati station. 02256 (Kamakhya - Lokmanya Tilak Special) journey commencing on June 19, 2021 will be diverted via New Farakka-Azimganj-Katwa-Bandel-Howrah.