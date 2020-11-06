Maintain dignity in political discourse: CM Mamata tells Amit Shah

Kolkata: Without naming BJP and its former president Amit Shah, the Union Home minister, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called him an "outsider" and said Bengal will not tolerate any attempt to damage its national spirit by such people.



Addressing a press conference in the state administrative headquarters at Nabanna on Thursday afternoon, she said: "Bengal has a soaring national spirit and it has taught us not to bow down before any outsider. Attempts are on to damage the national spirit and I would like to tell everyone very clearly that we are not going to spare anyone making this attempt," she maintained.

Reacting sharply to the BJP's allegations that Ayushman Bharat is not being implemented in Bengal, Banerjee said: "Treatment in state-run establishments is free in Bengal and in Ayushman Bharat, the state government will have to bear 40 per cent of the treatment cost. Why should we go for it when we have a better scheme."

When Partha Chatterjee said it was the Governor who is raising this issue along with BJP leaders, Banerjee said: "What can I do if they continue to tell lies consciously," and added: "I will not say a word on the Governor but will concentrate on development and when the time comes, I shall talk on political issues."

Alleging that the BJP has "purchased the national and most of the local media" she said: "It is a major tragedy that they do not telecast our news. They telecast our meetings and then move on to show fabricated stories." She further added: "So many of our officers have died fighting Covid and we have made arrangements to combat the pandemic very well. We have not received any money for the rehabilitation of Amphan-affected people and to reconstruct the areas and fight the pandemic. We have fought the disease in a much better way but our work has not been highlighted."

Without naming, Banerjee severely criticised BJP for flouting the pandemic norms by holding rallies in different parts of the state. "Those who give advice to others regarding the pandemic norms should try to follow them first. Don't spread Covid. You and I will get enough time to do politics but this is not the right time," she said. "There is a political party that is holding rallies every day in the city and in the districts, flouting the pandemic protocols. In the district headquarters, rallies are being held every day with few people and the sole purpose is to disturb the area. I am quite used to such an attitude. We have not registered cases against the violators under the Pandemic Law but still, our officers are being threatened every day."

Banerjee also alleged that on the day when the Union Home minister is touring Bankura to "enjoy lunch", raids have been conducted in Bankura, Purulia and Asansol by the central agencies. "The Centre and the state government have their own jurisdiction and we respect that. It is unfortunate that raids are being conducted without informing our police. I request them to maintain some amount of dignity." She also alleged that in press conferences, the bureaucrats and police officers are being threatened and those who refuse to obey are victimised. "This had happened when Rajiv Kumar was the Commissioner of Kolkata Police. His wife, who is a Central government employee, was transferred to Pathankot. This is going on and if this continues, we will ensure that this becomes a pan-India issue. We have a responsibility towards the Central government officers who are here and we will ensure that they are not punished arbitrarily."