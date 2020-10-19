Main themes of Salt Lake Pujas: Safety and being human

Kolkata: The Durga Puja organisers of Salt Lake have decided to put more stress in physical distancing as well as sanitising the Puja pandal premises.



Amid the pandemic situation, the Puja committees are following the Covid protocols set by the state government and are arranging Bengali's biggest ever festival in a limited manner to ensure safety of the people.

The AK Block Durga Puja committee this year has come up with an innovative idea of sanitizing hands. The Puja committee has installed a stand on which an antimicrobial PVC film will be set where people are needed to place their hands. The antimicrobial film will destroy the viruses and bacteria present of the skin automatically.

This AK block's theme is 'humanity'. Inside the main pandal goddess Durga will be seen dressed like a traditional housewife who looks after the whole family. Also idols of migrant labourers who had been seen suffering the most amid the Covid pandemic will be displayed in the pandal premises. As many people visit the Puja pandal at night to see the lighting decoration, the Puja committee has decided to cancel the arrangements and urged people to visit whenever they want.

The FD Block Sarbojonin Durgotsav Committee has set up its pandal based on Jungle Book comics. For the past few years this puja committee has been making the themes for the children. The idols of characters in the Jungle Book will be displayed in the FD block ground premises where the puja is being arranged. Visitors who will come will not be allowed to enter the main pandal. People can see the idol of goddess Durga as the pandal is open from all sides. Also this year the puja committee suggested the residents of the block to witness the anjanli through a Facebook live and keep the flowers which will be collected later to offer to the goddess Durga.

The theme of Labony Estate Durgotsav Committee has decided not to allow people in the main pandal this year. The Pandal has been constructed like an old fashioned 'zaminder' palace. Two gates of the housing will be used for visitor's entry and exit whereas residents will be using separate gates for their entry and exit. AE block, Part I Durga Puja committee's theme this year is 'bandhan'. Visitors will see people getting back to normal life after lockdown.

Top follow the physical distancing norms, places have been marked where visitors will wait for their turn. Not more than 20 people will be allowed inside the pandal.