Maidan: Man posing as cop held for extortion

kolkata: A man was arrested for allegedly extorting money from people by posing as policeman on Saturday from Maidan area.



According to sources, on Saturday afternoon, a man identified as Manas Sarkar of Dum Dum was brought to the Maidan police station by a few pedestrians.

It was alleged that Sarkar intercepted the pedestrians who were found without wearing a mask at the crossing of Red Road and Duffrin Road and was charging Rs 100 as fine.

As Sarkar was not wearing police uniform, a few people doubted his ntention and challenged him.

When Sarkar tried to leave the place, he was caught by the pedestrians and taken to the Maidan police station.

At the police station Sarkar confessed that he is not at all a policeman. Later a case was registered against him and Sarkar was arrested.

It may be mentioned that earlier several people were arrested across the state posing as policemen.