Mahisadal cooperative poll: TMC bags 68 out of 76 seats

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) has bagged 68 out of 76 seats in a cooperative society election in Mahisadal in East Midnapore, sealing the fate of the clandestine Left Front–BJP alliance.



Trinamool Congress had fielded 76 candidates in the Keshabpur Jalpai Radhakrishna Krishna Unnayan Samity election, which was held on Sunday.

The Left Front and the BJP had together fielded 76 candidates.

The result, which were declared late on Sunday evening, stated that Trinamool had bagged 68 seats while the LF-BJP alliance got only 8 seats.

Soumen Mahapatra, president of Trinamool's East Midnapore district unit said unable to fight Trinamool, the Left Front and BJP had made clandestine alliance.

"The people have realised their ill motive and the duo has been washed away," he added.

He maintained that the Left Front and the BJP along with Congress would forge alliance before the Pannchayat election against Trinamool.

"This will further affect their vote bank and the trio will be nowhere in the Panchayat election," he said.

Tilak Chakraborty, Trinamool Congress MLA from Mahishadal said: "People have unmasked the CPI(M) in the cooperative election. In 2019 Lok Sabha election, CPI(M) had transferred its vote to the BJP and now it is an open secret," he said.

"This will affect the vote bank of both the CPI(M) and BJP and they will perform badly in the upcoming Panchayat election," he added.