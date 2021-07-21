Maheshtala: 5 injured after fire breaks out at chemical factory

KOLKATA: A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Maheshtala area in South 24-Parganas on Tuesday. Six fire tenders were deployed to douse the fire. Five people were injured and rushed to the hospital.



According to the sources, the fire took place at a sanitiser factory at 11. 45 am. It simultaneously spread to the oil factory next to the sanitiser factory. Immediately, the adjoining factories were evacuated as a

precaution.

State Fire and Emergency Services Department minister, Sujit Bose, reached the spot within a few minutes to take stock of the situation.

"We are trying to bring the fire under control. We are using robots to douse the flames,"said Bose, who also conducted a meeting with fire officials and South 24 Parganas District Magistrate P.Ulaganathan.

The locals in the area also supplied water from their houses.

"We were inside our home when we heard cracker bursting sounds twice. When we came out of our house we saw the sanitizer factory burning," said a local resident in the area.

According to fire department officials, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.