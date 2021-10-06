Mahalaya: Several roads to be marked as 'no entry zones' today

KOLKATA: Kolkata Police has made elaborate traffic arrangements for Mahalaya on Wednesday. In view of the safety and security of people, several roads have been made no-entry zones for the day.



According to the arrangements, no goods vehicles will be allowed to move along Strand Road and Saint Georges Gate Road between Raja Woodmount Street and Hastings crossings from 4 am to 4 pm.

No goods vehicles will be allowed to move towards north from Rabindra Sarani and K K Tagore Street crossing (near Ganesh Talkies), Vivekananda Road and C R Avenue crossing (near Girish Park), Grey Street and B K Pal Avenue crossing, Manicktala crossing, Aurobindo Sarani and Raja Dinendra Street crossing, Galiff Street and Bidhan Sarani crossing, Strand Road and K K Tagore Street crossing, Cossipore Road and Khagen Chatterjee Road crossing and Khirod Bidhya Binod Avenue and Galiff Street crossing.

No goods vehicle will be allowed along B T Road, Khagen Chatterjee Road, Cossipore Road, Strand Bank Road, Rabindra Sarani from KVV Avenue up to B K Pal Avenue, Sovabazar Street and Nimtala Ghat Street.

No vehicles (devotees/others) will be allowed to move farther south from the crossing of Kiran Shankar Roy Road and Strand Road.

However, Babu Ghat buses will be restricted and diverted from the crossing of Hare Street and Strand Road. Goods vehicles may also be diverted from one of the arterial roads by traffic police on duty as and when considered necessary to prevent them from moving towards north along B T Road and Cossipore Road and along Strand Bank Road, Strand Road, St Georges Road crossing towards Kidderpore Road and Vidyasagar Setu.

Auckland Road will be closed from Government Place (W) for all types of vehicles. Kingsway will be closed for all types of vehicles from Plassey Gate Road crossing, except vehicles of devotees.

The traffic notification pointed out that if required, both bound vehicles along Strand Road will be closed in between Auckland Road crossing and Commissionerate Road crossing, except vehicles carrying devotees.

No west-bound vehicles will be allowed along Sovabazar Street from Rabindra Sarani crossing up to Strand Bank Road crossing.

To avoid gathering in view of the ongoing pandemic, 'tarpan' will not be allowed in the ghats adjacent to Belur Math and Dakshineshwar Temple.