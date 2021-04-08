Magrahat: TMC candidate Giasuddin Molla assaulted

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress candidate of Magrahat Paschim Assembly constituency Giasuddin Molla received severe injuries on his head when attacked by some unidentified goons on Wednesday.



He was attacked all of a sudden when he was returning from a meeting.

A Trinamool Congress leader raised allegation against BJP and ISF behind the incident. But, both refuted all allegations.

There was tension in the area since the day of election on Tuesday. Police initiated a probe in this connection.

It may be recalled that Trinamool Congress candidate from Arambagh Sujata Mondal Khan was hit on her head with bamboo stick on the day of the election.