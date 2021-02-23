Magic trams to run from Feb 28

KOLKATA: West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) is all set to run magical trams from February 28.



The Magical Tram will run on Saturdays and Sundays, for a 2-hour ride on which magicians will display their art on the move. While the ride will cost Rs 80 per head, children below 18 years will have to pay Rs 40.

Visitors will also enjoy Magic on Water (boat rides) from February 28. Federation of Indian Magic Associates is excited to start the project embracing trams and ferries.