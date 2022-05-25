Millennium Post
Madrasah test results to be published on May 30

25 May 2022

kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education notified on Wednesday that the results of High Madrasah, Alim and Fazil examination 2022 will be published on May 30.

Concerned heads of Madrasah have been asked to collect the results and certificates from their respective distribution centre on the same day.

75000 candidates had appeared for the examination which was held from March 7 to 21.

