Madrasah examination results announced

Kolkata: The results of High Madrasah, Alim and Fazil examinations that were announced on Friday by the West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education saw 100 percent pass with 797 out of 800 being the highest marks in High Madrasah.



The pass percentage in High Madrasah in 2020 was 86.15 percent.

The High Madrasah, Alim and Fazil examinations were cancelled amidst the Covid situation and students were assessed on the basis of their performance in Class IX final examinations and internal formative assessment in Class X.

The total number of candidates this year was 74,267 among whom 49,494 were girls and 24,773 boys.

The total number of candidates in High Madrasah was 56,507 among whom 16,576 were boys and 39,931 girls. All have passed.

The total number of candidates in Alim were 12,186 and 5,574 in Fazil all of whom passed the examination.