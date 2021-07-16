Madrasah exam results to be out on July 23

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education announced that the results of High Madrasah, Alim and Fazil Examination 2021 will be published on July 23.

The results will be declared at 11.00 am by the Board president at its office at Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Bhavan at DD Block in Salt Lake.

The concerned heads of the Madrasahs have been requested to collect the results from their respective distribution centres after 1 pm on the same

day.

Examination was postponed this year and the students have been judged on the basis of their performance in class IX and internal formative assessment.