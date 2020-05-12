Madrasah and masjid to turn quarantine centres
Kolkata: Madrasah and Masjid committees on Monday urged state government to turn their vacant premises into quarantine centre in wake of Coronavirus outbreak.
"Like schools and colleges, Madrasahs are closed due to nationwide lockdown to prevent Covid- 19. A number of Madrasah and Masjid committees have come to us mentioning that the Madrasahs and Masjids could be used as quarantine centres. Keeping in mind their requests, on May 11 we have written a letter to CM requesting her to use vacant mosques as quarantine centres," said Md Yahiya, chairman of Bengal Imams Association.
While there are 40, 000 mosques and 2000 Madrasahs across the state, the Haj Tower–Cum–Empowerment Centre in Rajarthat has already been used quarantine centre for Tablighi Jamaat members.
