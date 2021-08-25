Madhyamik syllabus of 2022 reduced by 30-35%

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has reduced the syllabus for class X students who will be appearing for their Madhyamik examination in 2022 by 30-35 per cent.



A notification in this regard undersigned by President of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education Kalyanmoy Ganguly has been sent to the heads of all institutions.

The curtailed syllabus will be effective for all the subjects taught in the Madhyamik-level that includes First Language, Second Language, History, Geography, Physical Science, Life Science and Mathematics.

The chapter/topic wise marks have also been attached along with the notification. The notification has also been uploaded in the Board's website.

Schools have been closed since March 2020 due to Covid pandemic situation and physical examinations could not be held in the year 2021.

Syllabus was also curtailed by 30-35 per cent for the students of 2021 Madhyamik.

"It has not been decided when schools will open. There are chances of opening after the Durga Puja but that too will depend on the COVID situation. So we have decided to continue with the reduced syllabus this year too for the benefit of the students," a senior official of West Bengal Board of Secondary

Education said.