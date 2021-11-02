Madhyamik scheduled from Mar 7-16; HS from April 2-20

Kolkata: Madhyamik examinations will be held between March 7-16 while Higher Secondary examinations will be conducted between April 2-20 next year.



For the first time ever the HS exam will be conducted at the home venues next year. Both the exams will be held through an offline pattern the same as previous years for the exams.

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) and West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Examination (WBCHSE) held a joint press conference on Monday announcing the dates of exams.

"The Madhyamik examination will be held from 11.45 am to 3 pm. It will begin with the first language paper on March 7 followed by second language (8 March), Geography (9 March), History (11 March), Life Science (12 March), Mathematics (14 March), Physical Science (15 March) and Optional Subject (16 March)," said WBBSE president Kalyanmoy Ganguly.

The timing for the HS exam will be 10 am to 1.15 pm and there will be 56 subjects. The exam dates are 2, 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 11, 13, 16, 18 and 20 April. The practical examinations for the HS examinees will be held from 15 February to 4 March by the schools.

The schools would conduct the practical examinations and the assessments on the basis of the topics which will be uploaded by the council on its website. The class XI annual exam in the afternoon slot (2 to 5.15pm) along with the HS exam.

"We have decided to conduct the HS exam from home venues. We have a total number of home venues at 6,723. The number has been increased three times from 2,300 in 2020 so that Covid protocols can be maintained," said WBCHSE president Chiranjb Bhattacharya.

It may be mentioned here that all the schools in the state will reopen for students of classes 9 to 12 from 16 November. The WBBSE will conduct Test assessment for the Madhyamik examinees in December-end depending on the Covid situation while the WBCHSE has left the matter up to the schools whether they will conduct the Test for HS examinees.

"HS exams will be held on a reduced syllabus. Modifications have been made in the science subjects and CBSE syllabus are followed as all the national level exams like NEET, JEE are based on CBSE syllabus," Bhattacharya added.