Madhyamik results today

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare the results of Madhyamik Examination 2021 at 9 am on Tuesday from the WBBSE office at Derozio Bhawan, Karunamoyee in Salt Lake. The same will be available on the websites from 10 am. There will be no merit list this year.



The results will be available on websites like www.wbbse.wb.gov.in, http://wbresults.nic.in, www.exametc.com, among others. Candidates can also get the results on mobile if they register on www.exametc.com with registration number and mobile number. Apps such as 'Madhyamik Result 2021' can also be downloaded from Google play store.

Around 12 lakh students will come under the evaluation pattern of Madhyamik. However, the Board has made it clear that students dissatisfied with evaluation pattern will be given the opportunity to sit for the examination physically only after the Covid situation improves.