Madhyamik results to come out on July 20

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) announced that the results of Madhyamik Examination 2021 will be published on July 20, Tuesday. The results will be declared at 9 am from the Board office at Derozio Bhawan, Karunamoyee in Salt Lake, and will be available on websites from 10 am.



The state government on June 7 had cancelled both Madhyamik and Higher Secondary examinations in view of the prevailing Corona situation in the state.

The WBBSE is going to prepare the final marksheet by giving 50 percent weightage on the basis of marks obtained by students in Class IX annual examinations and the internal formative assessment in Class X.

Around 12 lakh students will come under the evaluation pattern of Madhyamik. However, the Board has made it clear that students who will be dissatisfied with the evaluation pattern, will be given the opportunity to sit for the examination physically only after the Covid situation improves. In that case, marks scored by a student in the written examination will be considered as final marks and the earlier evaluation will stand null and void.

The Board, through a press note, has notified that Madhyamik results will be available on various websites, including www.wbbse.wb.gov.in and http://wbresults.nic.in, www.exametc.com etc. Candidates can also get their results on mobiles if they register on www.exametc.com with registration number and mobile number. Mobile apps such as 'Madhyamik Result 2021' can also be downloaded from Google Play Store.