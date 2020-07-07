Madhyamik results may be published in virtual mode

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is discussing ways to publish results in virtual mode with the lockdown in academics in all educational institutions till July 31.



Senior officials of the Board sought opinion from some teachers' organisation and headmasters of schools on Monday to discuss how results can be brought out through virtual mode and hand over of marksheets.

"Every year we first declare results through website and then distribute mark sheets to the students from their respective schools on the same day. But schools are closed till July 31. So we are holding discussion on how we can reach to the students with their marksheets," said Kalyanmoy Ganguly, President of WBBSE. It is learnt that state Education minister Partha Chatterjee has asked the Board on working out a mechanism on how to hand over marksheets of the Madhyamik examination to the students. Some teachers' organisations have suggested to hand over marksheets of the candidates to their respective guardians.

"There are some remote areas in the state where internet connectivity is poor. We are discussing the measures that need to be taken to reach out to these students so that they get their results quickly after the declaration," said a West Bengal Board of Secondary Education

official.

Though the Board is yet to announce dates for publication of results but sources said that it may be published in the third week of July.