Madhyamik results likely to be out in 3 months

kolkata: The Madhyamik examination 2022 across the state that had begun on March 7 ended peacefully with the president of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education assuring that results will be published within 90 days.



The Board president said on Wednesday that two students—one from East Burdwan and another from West Midnapore were caught with mobile phones during the Geography examination and both of these were seized. A fake examinee was detected at a school in Shyampur, Howrah. His younger brother happened to be the actual candidate.

The concerned candidate's examination was cancelled. As many as 53 candidates appeared for examination from hospitals.