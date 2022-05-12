Madhyamik results likely to be announced by last week of May or first week of July

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) may announce the results of Madhyamik examination by the last week of May or the first week of April as the board has already completed evaluation of more than 90 percent of the answer scripts.



According to sources, the WBBSE board is expecting that the entire process will be done by next week. The results will be made available to the candidates online on the board's official portals wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.wb.gov.in.

It may be mentioned here that over 11.18 lakh students had appeared for state board's class 10 examination held between March 7 and 16. The board has seen a rise in the number of examinees this year. Around 9.96 lakh students enrolled for the exam last year, while this year more than 1 lakh additional students have been enrolled for the examination. Last year, the WBBSE had to cancel the examination due to the outbreak of the COVID-19.

Meanwhile, it may also be mentioned here that the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) may announce the results of Higher Secondary examination by the middle of June. The Class XII exams which were conducted between February 15 and April 27 this year saw the participation of more than 8 lakh students.