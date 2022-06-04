Madhyamik result: Students from districts outclass their counterparts in Kolkata

kolkata: Students in the districts have once again outclassed their counterparts in the city in the Madhyamik examination this year.



Only one student from Kolkata managed to find a place in the top 10 list that featured the names of as many as 114 candidates.

Srutarshi Tripathi, a student from Patha Bhavan is the sole ranker from Kolkata who jointly ranked 4th alongside three others from three different districts. Srutarshi scored 690.

Around 22 students jointly ranked eighth while 15 students ranked ninth jointly. As many as 40 candidates have occupied the tenth position jointly. Around 11 candidates have managed to secure fifth position. Six students got the sixth rank.

East Midnapore scored over other districts with a pass percentage of around 97.63. Many other districts also managed to beat Kolkata which had a pass percentage of 94.36. After East Midnapore, Kalimpong has bagged the second highest percentage of passing students (94.71) followed by West Midnapore (94.62) and Kolkata (94.36). Jhargram, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas and Malda have registered 92.07, 91.98, 89.68 and 87.11 per cent respectively.

It may be mentioned here that during the last year no rankers list could be published by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) as the exam was not held due to Covid and all the candidates were promoted to the next class. There has been a trend in the last few years where the students from the districts have performed comparatively well in the Madhyamik examination.

The WBBSE conducted Madhyamik exam in 7 compulsory subjects, including 12 first languages, 3 second languages and 47 elective subjects. The exam was carried out by the board on a new syllabus which was first introduced in 2017.