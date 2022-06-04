Madhyamik: Pass %age of boys higher than girls

Kolkata: Around 86.60 percent of students cleared the Madhyamik examination this year, the result of which was published by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on Friday. Pass percentage of boys is higher than their counterparts this year.



Arnab Gorai from Bankura ranked first jointly with Rounak Mondal who is from East Burdwan. Both scored 693. Arnab appeared for the exam from Ramharipur Ramakrishna Mission High School. Rounak is from Burdwan CMS High School. Kaushiki Sarkar from Adarshabani Academy (High School) in Malda ranked second jointly with Rounak Mondal who appeared for the exam from Ghatal Vidyasagar High School. They obtained 692. Ananya Dasgupta from Asansol Umarani Gorai Mahila Kalyan Girls' High School and Debsikha Pradhan from Chorepalia Sree Sree Basanti Vidyapith jointly ranked third. They scored 691.

Around 10,98,775 candidates appeared for the exam this year out of which around 6,09,868 were girl students and 4,88,907 were boys. Around 88.59 percent of boy students passed the exam compared to 85 percent of girl students.

In the last year, all students were promoted to the next class without the board exam taking place due to Covid. In 2020, around 83.48 percent of girl students cleared the Madhyamik while 89.87 percent of boys had become successful in that year.

There were 114 students in the top 10 list. Students in the districts have once again outclassed their counterparts in the city; with only one student from Kolkata managing to find a place in the merit list — Srutarshi Tripathi, who ranked fourth, from Patha Bhavan. Srutarshi scored 690 along with three others.

Around 22 students jointly ranked eighth while 15 students ranked ninth jointly. As many as 40 candidates have secured the 10th position jointly. Around 11 candidates have managed to secure fifth position and six students for the sixth ranks.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated all the successful candidates and rank holders. "Congratulations to our successful students and rank-holders of Madhyamik examination! Boys and girls of our districts have shown outstanding performance, while city students too make us proud," Banerjee tweeted. She also mentioned in her Twitter handle: "Kudos to the guardians, teachers, schools. Results have been announced by the Board quickly, 2023 exam schedules are also declared. Those who have fared below expectations must resolve to fight better in future."

State Education minister Bratya Basu also congratulated his namesake Bratya Bose, a student from Vishnupur High School who ranked eighth with 686 marks. The ranker Bose was called as 'education minister' by his classmates. His father Chandidas Bose is a retired army professional.