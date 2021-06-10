Madhyamik marks may be considered for HS result

KOLKATA: Marks obtained in Madhyamik examination may also get considered to assess a Higher Secondary student.



This comes when the Madhyamik (Class X ) and Higher Secondary (Class XII) examinations have been cancelled with the majority of public opinion going against holding of the examinations amidst the Covid pandemic.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education is yet to come up with any official confirmation in this regard.

However, sources said that assessment of students may take place on the basis of the numbers they secured in Madhyamik Examination along with that of what they have got in practical and project works in Higher Secondary level.