'Madhyamik & HS to be held after Covid situation improves'

KOLKATA: The Madhyamik and Higher Secondary examination will be held as soon as the Corona situation improves, state Education Minister Bratya Basu said on Thursday. The minister ruled out any chance of suspension of the examinations at this current juncture.



"Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has taken containment measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic situation. Cases have already started coming down. We are optimistic that the situation will improve and once it does so the examinations will be held," Basu said.

A senior official of the department said: "The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education and the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education that organises the Madhyamik and Higher Secondary Examinations respectively will announce the schedule of the examination in the right time." They will also come out with guidelines related to holding of examinations as per Covid health protocols. Chief Minister will also be consulted before framing of schedule, the senior official of the department added. The Madhyamik examination was scheduled to be held from June 1 while the Higher Secondary examination was slated to commence from June 2.

A few days back Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay announced that no examinations will be held in the month of June amid the pandemic situation. Around 11 lakh candidates are scheduled to appear for the Madhyamik examination while the number of Higher Secondary examinees is over 9.5 lakh.

A senior department official said the distribution of mid day meal from respective schools will be held following protocols. "The setting up of Safe Homes in schools will not affect the distribution process," assured a senior official of the department.