Madhyamik & HS results to be published in July, says CM

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Thursday that the results of Madhyamik and Higher Secondary examinations in the state would be published in July. Banerjee further informed that the Education department will announce the evaluation modalities for both examinations on Friday.



The examinations were cancelled by the state government on June 7 as the majority of people favoured the cancellation amid the Covid situation. The Education department had sought opinion and received around 34,000 mails. Out of these, 79 per cent of opinions were against holding Madhyamik while 83 per cent were against the conduct of the Higher Secondary examinations. The expert committee that was formed by the state government had also suggested against the holding of the examinations.

According to sources in the Education department, the Madhyamik Board is likely to evaluate students by the internal assessment of class X and the final examinations in class IX. However, the Board will give more weightage to the internal assessment of class X during the evaluation. In case of class XII, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Examination is likely to consider the students' performance in practical and project work and the class X results in the evaluation. The class XI final results may also be taken into consideration.